Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.03% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QWLD opened at $125.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.65 and a 200-day moving average of $126.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $109.61 and a 12 month high of $130.92.

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

