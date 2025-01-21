Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 455 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in BILL by 612.3% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 55,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in BILL by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 294,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after buying an additional 61,471 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in BILL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BILL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,310. This trade represents a 75.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $118,934.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at $417,090.52. The trade was a 22.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BILL from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BILL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $88.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.47. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.30 and a beta of 1.72.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

