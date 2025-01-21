Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,182 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,284 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,845,000 after buying an additional 17,755 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 115.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 52,880 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 104.9% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG stock opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.71.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,962,330 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Compass Point increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

