Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

JNJ opened at $147.03 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.10.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 71.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

