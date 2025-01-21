Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 159,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 104,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

