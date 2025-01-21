Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.6% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,164,540.60. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 621,886 shares of company stock worth $213,451,751. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.33.

Tesla Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $426.50 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 116.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.30.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

