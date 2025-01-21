Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 45 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 948.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,814,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,844,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 976.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,055,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,975,941 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,121.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,594,088,000 after buying an additional 82,998,328 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 842.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,209,758,000 after buying an additional 32,178,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 975.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,833,894,000 after buying an additional 30,674,902 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $237.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.19 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 193.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.50%.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,352.80. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at $76,809,191.40. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

