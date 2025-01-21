Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 315 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Duolingo were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.55, for a total value of $1,399,687.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,837,054.30. The trade was a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $470,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,855,113.60. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 271,124 shares of company stock valued at $91,694,238. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Trading Up 2.7 %

DUOL opened at $351.13 on Tuesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $378.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.54.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.90.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

