Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XSMO. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 706.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,296,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 104,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,112,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XSMO opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.37. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $54.51 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

