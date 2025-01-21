BNC Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,946 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 5.4% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 62.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $522,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 945 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 621,886 shares of company stock valued at $213,451,751. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Tesla from $197.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.33.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $426.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.85, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $389.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.78. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

