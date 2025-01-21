Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390,083 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,000 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,348,000 after purchasing an additional 839,150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,088,000 after purchasing an additional 465,623 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,354,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $180.04 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $153.16 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

