Brooklyn Investment Group Buys Shares of 1,621 Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,154,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 24,424,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,905,000 after buying an additional 1,202,643 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,885,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,303,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,838,000 after buying an additional 737,692 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,376,000 after buying an additional 497,984 shares during the period. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Summit Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ SMMT opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.96 and a beta of -0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95.

Summit Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.