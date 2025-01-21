Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 154 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 61.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of FMX stock opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $143.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.48.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.9201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

