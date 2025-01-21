Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.7% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $180.04 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $153.16 and a one year high of $188.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.12. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

