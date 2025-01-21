Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 549 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Envista by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Envista by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NVST opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Envista had a negative net margin of 53.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners upgraded Envista from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Envista in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

