Brooklyn Investment Group Decreases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Brooklyn Investment Group cut its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Moderna were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 365.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 53.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 477.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 25.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.60. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Moderna from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,690.43. This represents a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,664 shares of company stock worth $115,210 over the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

