Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,123 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 131.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $135.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $68,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares in the company, valued at $25,218,158.14. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $1,250,502.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,466,767. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,130,382 shares of company stock worth $150,441,919 in the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Phillip Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.