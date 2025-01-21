Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New Investment in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 288,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.64% of Hudson Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 314.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 51,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 367,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HDSN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $8.75 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.92 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 12.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

