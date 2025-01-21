1,576 Shares in Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Acquired by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRML. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 28,554.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 33,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 64,950 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 83,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 30,345 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 170,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRML. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Tourmaline Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ TRML opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $461.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $48.31.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Bio Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

