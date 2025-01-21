Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,580,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 457,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,345,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,960,000 after acquiring an additional 399,672 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 891,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 390,787 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $5,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.19.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.63 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.82%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.10%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

