Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.12% of Thermon Group worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 12,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 209,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Thermon Group

In related news, SVP David Buntin sold 28,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $904,604.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,401.95. This trade represents a 32.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Shares of THR stock opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $987.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

