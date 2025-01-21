DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 32.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Busey Bank boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% during the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 3,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.41.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

