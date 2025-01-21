Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after buying an additional 67,295 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 2.4 %

APOG opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.48. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Singular Research raised Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

View Our Latest Report on Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.