Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.14% of Guess? worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 41.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 266,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,466,000 after acquiring an additional 54,990 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 52.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 86,940 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 139.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 36,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 8,708.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 691,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 683,185 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GES has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Guess? from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Guess? from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:GES opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $648.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Guess? had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $738.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

