40,503 Shares in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.07% of Universal Technical Institute at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 6,256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 380.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1,526.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UTI shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barrington Research increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Trammell sold 30,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $777,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,073.60. The trade was a 18.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

