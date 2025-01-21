Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,385,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,560 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,343,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,409 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 2,106.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 968,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 924,340 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 742.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 927,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,548,000 after acquiring an additional 817,807 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 641,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of URA opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $33.99.
Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
