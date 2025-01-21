Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 211,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,209,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,174,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $197.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.55 and a 52-week high of $202.88. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Citizens Jmp downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total value of $234,331.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,745.58. This trade represents a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

