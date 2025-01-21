Veery Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Veery Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 67,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 687,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,145,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 159,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 77,530 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.56.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $550,702.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,029.04. This trade represents a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $197.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.55 and a 52 week high of $202.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

