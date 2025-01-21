1,425 Shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 315,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 28,761 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 277.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 601,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 166,324 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 63,997 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $1,969,187.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,400,135. The trade was a 26.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,753.40. This trade represents a 11.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,548 over the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.10. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 40.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.