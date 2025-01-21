Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $39,000 in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 73,891 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,279,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,307,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,036,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,485,000 after buying an additional 50,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.85 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

