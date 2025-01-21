Alhambra Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 36,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,741,643.48. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,029.04. This represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.15.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $196.00 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $201.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.43 and its 200 day moving average is $173.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

