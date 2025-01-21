Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in Alphabet by 513.4% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,424,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,880 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.15.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $196.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.43 and its 200-day moving average is $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $130.66 and a one year high of $201.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $1,898,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,741,643.48. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total transaction of $234,331.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,745.58. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

