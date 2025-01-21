Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 30,339 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 204,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 203,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 70,586 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

PCEF stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $784.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

