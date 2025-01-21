HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,025,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,041,000 after acquiring an additional 289,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,462,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,343,000 after purchasing an additional 69,643 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,833,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $83,798,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,530,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,978,000 after buying an additional 57,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $64.83.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,303.38. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

