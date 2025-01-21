iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Holdings Decreased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $217.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.73.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

