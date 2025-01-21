Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,414 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on VRT shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.75.

Vertiv Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $135.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.07 and its 200 day moving average is $103.68. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,114.08. This trade represents a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.