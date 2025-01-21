Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,269,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,871,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 782,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,414,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 428,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,934 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after buying an additional 29,164 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 259,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after buying an additional 17,485 shares during the period.

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.26. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $112.90.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

