Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 36,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.15.

GOOGL opened at $196.00 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.66 and a twelve month high of $201.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.43 and its 200-day moving average is $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total transaction of $234,331.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,745.58. This trade represents a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. This represents a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

