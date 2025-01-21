Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $119.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.91. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $89.17 and a 12 month high of $124.89.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

