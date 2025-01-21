Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Raised by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 742.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,118,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,615,000 after buying an additional 759,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,100,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,960,000 after acquiring an additional 72,447 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 819,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,919,000 after purchasing an additional 324,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 733,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $85.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.42 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average is $96.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.