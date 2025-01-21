Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 733 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.