Trust Co. of Vermont Has $38,000 Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 657.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,580,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,489,000 after buying an additional 129,252 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,577,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,083,000 after acquiring an additional 161,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 626,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,007,000 after purchasing an additional 53,131 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $924,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,352.40. The trade was a 33.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE stock opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.56. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.60 and a 52 week high of $188.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.52.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

