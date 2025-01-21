Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $104.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $78.45 and a 1-year high of $107.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average of $98.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

