HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $63,226,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,319,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,740,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 30.0% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,540,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 365.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 711,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,095,000 after acquiring an additional 558,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Up 2.0 %

HSIC stock opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HSIC

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,577,950. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.