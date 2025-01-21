Hilltop National Bank Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hilltop National Bank lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 8,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 35,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 10,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 35,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.65.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $225.94 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $233.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

