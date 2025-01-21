Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 397.7% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $208,620.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,474.72. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,973,845.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,015,478.44. This trade represents a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,036 shares of company stock valued at $13,715,482 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $210.15 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $120.23 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $147.83 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.06.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

