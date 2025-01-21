Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,009 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Kroger by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,052,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,717,000 after purchasing an additional 148,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,890,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,248,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,176,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,697,000 after purchasing an additional 36,083 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,336,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kroger Stock Down 0.5 %
Kroger stock opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $44.48 and a 1-year high of $63.59.
Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kroger from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Melius Research initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger
In other Kroger news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $1,167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,620 shares in the company, valued at $8,444,361.80. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 16,932 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $1,040,302.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,366.08. The trade was a 23.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,448 shares of company stock worth $12,143,923. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kroger
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.