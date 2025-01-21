Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,739,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,417,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,310,000 after acquiring an additional 95,510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,543,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 484,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8,529.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,375,000 after purchasing an additional 371,267 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $292.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.82 and a 200-day moving average of $278.10. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $223.73 and a 52-week high of $298.44.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

