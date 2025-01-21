3,004 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 59,189.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $435,064,000 after acquiring an additional 965,972 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4,447.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 584,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,989,000 after purchasing an additional 572,040 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 477.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 311,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,131,000 after purchasing an additional 257,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,358,848,000 after purchasing an additional 198,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,455,000 after purchasing an additional 165,353 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.88.

MSI stock opened at $465.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.39. The company has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $314.84 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

