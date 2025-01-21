Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $245,874.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,114.56. This represents a 42.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $83,967.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,695.36. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,436 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,549 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.16.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $287.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.81 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

